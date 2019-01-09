Popular Topics
Case against Ottery man accused of sexual assault postponed

A 66-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with the sexual assault of boys under the age of 16.

Community activists and residents of Ottery demonstrate outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court, where a 66-year-old man accused of sexually abusing boys under the age of 16 made his court appearance. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A 66-year-old man accused of allegedly sexually abusing boys in Ottery appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His court appearance was met with protests by residents of Ottery and community activists.

The man was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with the sexual assault of boys under the age of 16.

Ottery residents and activists protested outside the court today demanding justice for victims of sexual crimes.

They held placards which read: “Stop raping our children” and “Give him the death penalty”.

Community activist Melanie Arendse says the community has had enough of these crimes.

She says more than 30 boys have been sexually assaulted in Ottery and other areas.

“We do not want this monster back on our streets. We, as the community, feel strongly against child abuse. We do not stand for it or condone it in any way.”

The matter has been postponed to 29 January for a formal bail application.

For now, the accused is being charged for one case. However, 10 more matters are expected to be added.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

