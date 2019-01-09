Business Leadership SA expects ANC manifesto to speak more on land, education

Business Leadership South Africa says that it is expecting to hear more from the ANC on land reform, the economy, jobs and education at the party's manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Business Leadership South Africa says that it is expecting to hear more from the African National Congress (ANC) on land reform, the economy, jobs and education at the party's manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have been campaigning in the province ahead of the party's 107th birthday celebration which took place on Tuesday.

Thousands are expected to gather at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday for the official manifesto launch ahead of the 2019 national elections.

Business Leadership SA's Bonang Mohale says they also want to hear from the ANC about the country's education plan.

“And this is the most tragic story of the last 25 years; education. We’re the only country in Africa where we did not intentionally improve on the educational system we inherited from our colonial masters.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)