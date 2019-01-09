Bishop Lavis school protesters hand over list of grievances to WCED

A group of parents, teachers and community activists gathered at the entrance of Bergville Primary School on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – A Bishop Lavis community has handed over a memorandum of grievances to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) citing issues such as overcrowding and staff shortages.

After the memorandum of grievances and demands was handed over to a Western Cape Education Department representative, schooling resumed.

#BackToSchool The group has grown considerably in number and say they just want decent education for pupils at Bergville Primary in Bishop Lavis. SF pic.twitter.com/lzh0fK4Pwm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

#BackToSchool A memorandum containing the Bergville Primary School group’s grievances and demands is being handed over to a WCED representative. SF pic.twitter.com/Xhsa59QJNP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019

Principal Aleem Abrahams has admitted there are challenges.

"At the moment, we have a situation where we have, in some classes, 72 learners in a classroom that has been built for 30 learners. In terms of quality education, it will never happen at this school because quality teaching and quality learning cannot take place where you have 70 learners in one classroom."

Eyewitness News went inside the grade 4 classrooms, where a teacher was giving a class to more than 60 pupils.

The teacher says the rest are absent as usually 72 learners are crammed into her class.