Bishop Lavis school protesters hand over list of grievances to WCED

A group of parents, teachers and community activists gathered at the entrance of Bergville Primary School on Wednesday.

A group of parents gather in front of the Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis on 9 January 2019. They’re upset about a lack of educators among other grievances. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
A group of parents gather in front of the Bergville Primary School in Bishop Lavis on 9 January 2019. They’re upset about a lack of educators among other grievances. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Bishop Lavis community has handed over a memorandum of grievances to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) citing issues such as overcrowding and staff shortages.

A group of parents, teachers and community activists gathered at the entrance of Bergville Primary School on Wednesday.

After the memorandum of grievances and demands was handed over to a Western Cape Education Department representative, schooling resumed.

Principal Aleem Abrahams has admitted there are challenges.

"At the moment, we have a situation where we have, in some classes, 72 learners in a classroom that has been built for 30 learners. In terms of quality education, it will never happen at this school because quality teaching and quality learning cannot take place where you have 70 learners in one classroom."

Eyewitness News went inside the grade 4 classrooms, where a teacher was giving a class to more than 60 pupils.

The teacher says the rest are absent as usually 72 learners are crammed into her class.

