Basic Education Minister Motshekga to visit KZN's worst performing schools
Basic Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says that some regions in the province had the worst results last year, with some even achieving a 0% pass rate.
JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will be in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning visiting schools that performed dismally last year.
The department says that it is adequately prepared for the start of the school year.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says that some regions in the province had the worst results last year, with some even achieving a 0% pass rate.
“They have the largest number of schools that underperformed that got 0%, so that concerns us a lot.
“We usually start with those schools to want to know what happened, what can we do to support them if we had already provided support. Then it’s time to make changes that will turn around the fortunes of the schools.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
