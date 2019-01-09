'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move
Mzwanele Manyi today confirmed that he has joined the African Transformation Movement.
JOHANNESBURG - Former ANN7 and The New Age owner and once long-standing member of the African National Congress (ANC) Mzwanele Manyi has revealed he is now a member of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
The ATM was established last year and is registered to contest the 2019 general elections.
Manyi says he believes the ANC was no longer the right party to lead black people to liberation.
The name is not familiar with most people and tweeps have been wondering exactly what ATM stands for. Here are a few 'guesses'.
ATM ... "Atul Told Me"...— 🤪🤪🤪 Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) January 9, 2019
Well done Jimmy... pic.twitter.com/gPl2D31Kyg
#ATM— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 9, 2019
Kwa vele kwaba obvious! pic.twitter.com/uHNSGoPQ4a
Mzwanele Manyi’s ATM is cashing out at 2pm— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) January 9, 2019
Hlaudi Motsoeneng— MamaHloni (@fofgirl) January 9, 2019
African Content Movement
Mzwanele Manyi
African Transformation Movement
They could have just married..... mos
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😂😂😂
Will we be able to withdraw money from Mzwanele Manyi's ATM ... because I want to join pic.twitter.com/xaXRGDTiQg— Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) January 9, 2019
#ATM you have insufficient funds to run a news network 🤣🤣🤣 ai Mzwanele Manyi pic.twitter.com/fUJWf5uTQq— KAMO SIGNATURE (@kamo_signature) January 9, 2019
Mzwanele Manyi’s new home pic.twitter.com/TUAH8eUPX0— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) January 9, 2019
leadership of ATM its Nedbank, Capitec, Standard bank, ABSA, FNB "Mzwanele Manyi"— On Point Engineer... (@molefe_sello) January 9, 2019
My card was swallowed by ATM.... "Mzwanele Manyi"— Mavusana (@kingmavototo) January 9, 2019
Mzwanele Manyi stole with the #Guptas and now he joins a party called ATM??? I don't know what this means @AdvBarryRoux please elaborate... pic.twitter.com/bMvXjhZ9Us— Sano manolo (@sanomanolo85) January 9, 2019
Mzwanele Manyi has joined #ATM, come elections results this ATM will be like "insufficient votes to go to parliament" please go back to ANC.— Wandile (@wiseprince) January 9, 2019
