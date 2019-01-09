'Atul Told Me', 'At The Moment': Tweeps play with Manyi's ATM move

Mzwanele Manyi today confirmed that he has joined the African Transformation Movement.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANN7 and The New Age owner and once long-standing member of the African National Congress (ANC) Mzwanele Manyi has revealed he is now a member of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The ATM was established last year and is registered to contest the 2019 general elections.

Manyi says he believes the ANC was no longer the right party to lead black people to liberation.

The name is not familiar with most people and tweeps have been wondering exactly what ATM stands for. Here are a few 'guesses'.

ATM ... "Atul Told Me"...



Well done Jimmy... pic.twitter.com/gPl2D31Kyg — 🤪🤪🤪 Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) January 9, 2019

Mzwanele Manyi’s ATM is cashing out at 2pm — Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) January 9, 2019

Hlaudi Motsoeneng

African Content Movement



Mzwanele Manyi

African Transformation Movement



They could have just married..... mos



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😃😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😂😂😂 — MamaHloni (@fofgirl) January 9, 2019

Will we be able to withdraw money from Mzwanele Manyi's ATM ... because I want to join pic.twitter.com/xaXRGDTiQg — Riccardo_Elle ™ (@Riccardo_Elle) January 9, 2019

#ATM you have insufficient funds to run a news network 🤣🤣🤣 ai Mzwanele Manyi pic.twitter.com/fUJWf5uTQq — KAMO SIGNATURE (@kamo_signature) January 9, 2019

Mzwanele Manyi’s new home pic.twitter.com/TUAH8eUPX0 — Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) January 9, 2019

leadership of ATM its Nedbank, Capitec, Standard bank, ABSA, FNB "Mzwanele Manyi" — On Point Engineer... (@molefe_sello) January 9, 2019

My card was swallowed by ATM.... "Mzwanele Manyi" — Mavusana (@kingmavototo) January 9, 2019

Mzwanele Manyi stole with the #Guptas and now he joins a party called ATM??? I don't know what this means @AdvBarryRoux please elaborate... pic.twitter.com/bMvXjhZ9Us — Sano manolo (@sanomanolo85) January 9, 2019