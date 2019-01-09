Albie Morkel retires from professional cricket

The all-rounder has called time on his professional cricket career after 20 years.

JOHANNESBURG - All-rounder Albie Morkel has called time on his professional cricket career after 20 years.

Albie, the older brother of Morne Morkel, made his First-Class debut in 1999 and played 77 matches for the Titans amassing 4,000 runs but it was in the shorter formats where he made a name for himself with his exploits as a big-hitting all-rounder.

Morkel played 58 one day internationals for the Proteas, scoring 782 runs with a top score of 97 while he also took 50 wickets in coloured clothing. In 50 T20 Internationals Morkel bludgeoned 572 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 142.

Morkel says that he will always cherish the memories he created in the 20 years he played professional cricket.

"Time has run out for me on the cricket field, and I would like to announce my retirement from the game. The last 20 years of my life took me on an incredible journey, with so many awesome memories that I will cherish forever,” he said.

"I would like to thank Jacques Faul and everyone involved at the Titans for giving me the opportunity to live my dream. The squad is in a healthy state and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress that the younger players will make. I will forever be a big Titans fan.”

"I want to say a big thanks to Cricket South Africa, because it was a huge honour to represent my country. Thank you to my family, friends, supporters and sponsors who were there for me through thick and thin, and most importantly my wife who played an unbelievable supporting role, allowing me to do what I love."