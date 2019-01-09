Parents rally behind AB Xuma Primary School in wake of sex assault matter
The school was marred in controversy after scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe was charged with the sexual abuse of pupils. He was later acquitted of all the charges against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents at the AB Xuma Primary School have rallied behind the school.
The school was marred in controversy after scholar patrol guard Johannes Molefe was charged with the sexual abuse of pupils. He was later acquitted of all the charges against him but the NPA may appeal the matter.
Parents here can be seen dropping their children off for the first day of school.
They have reiterated their support for the school, with some saying it's been of service to the community and produced many success stories.
One mother says that she has no doubt that AB Xuma is a good school.
Another mom, however, says that her child is a new grade one pupil and she is worried.
The NPA says it is studying the judgment by the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court and will make a decision on whether to appeal.
#BackToSchool Grade R and Grade 1 pupils at the AB Xuma school in Soweto. KM pic.twitter.com/JEo8dolIjg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2019
