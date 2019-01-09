6 alleged illegal miners arrested in Benoni following shootout

The 6 men belong to rival gangs and are believed to be responsible for the murders of several illegal miners as well as house robberies in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Six men believed to be in rival illegal mining gangs have been arrested on the East Rand.

It is understood that a shootout broke out between the two groups in Actonville, Benoni on Tuesday.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says that five unlicensed firearms were seized during the arrests.

“They will be appearing at the Benoni Magistrate Court tomorrow on charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm as well as illegal mining. They were surrounded by the police as they were shooting each other in an open field.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)