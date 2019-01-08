Zikalala: ANC branches in KZN support Ramaphosa

The party’s national leaders also told 'Eyewitness News' President Cyril Ramaphosa has been widely welcomed in all parts of KZN.

INANDA - African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala says it’s not true that President Cyril Ramaphosa was barred from some areas in the province.

Zikalala was speaking during the party’s birthday rally in Inanda outside Durban in Kwazulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon. The province is where former President Jacob Zuma enjoys much support.

Zikalala people have been spreading rumours since 2018 that Ramaphosa was not welcomed in KwaZulu-Natal. “It was us who said to the president that this was a rumour... president come and be with us during the campaign. And for the entire year in 2018, president Ramaphosa was here [in Durban] working with us.”

He says ANC branches in KZN are behind Ramaphosa. “All of them are united behind the ANC leadership, led by president Ramaphosa.”

The party’s national leaders also told Eyewitness News Ramaphosa has been widely welcomed in all parts of KZN he visited.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)