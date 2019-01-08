WCED to launch 8 new learning facilities in 2019 academic year
This, the provincial department says, is to alleviate the pressure on existing schools in the province.
CAPE TOWN - As thousands of learners prepare to head back to school on Wednesday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says that several new learning facilities will also be opening their doors.
The eight new schools include three mobile schools.
These facilities have been set up in areas including Delft, Thembalethu in George, Ocean View and Kraaifontein.
The WCED’s Bronagh Hammond said: “Eight new schools will open this year to accommodate additional growth. Parents that still have not found placement for their children can contact their WCED district office for assistance.”
