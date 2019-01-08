WCED expecting influx of learners from Eastern Cape

Eight new schools, including three mobile schools, will be opening their doors to alleviate the pressure on existing places of learning in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it expects a late influx of learners from the Eastern Cape at schools across the province.

Thousands of children are set to start their first day of the 2019 school year on Wednesday (9 January) morning.

Eight new schools, including three mobile schools, will be opening their doors to alleviate the pressure on existing places of learning in the province.

They’ve been set up in communities like Ocean View, Delft and Kraaifontein.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explains: “We do expect a late influx of learners from the Eastern Cape. Learners who had travelled there over the holiday period may return or they will be more learners that come into the system from the Eastern Cape and other provinces. We’re already seen about 6,000 from the Eastern Cape for Western Cape schools in 2019, which has been a bit of a strain and we’re expecting more.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)