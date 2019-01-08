WCED expecting influx of learners from Eastern Cape
Eight new schools, including three mobile schools, will be opening their doors to alleviate the pressure on existing places of learning in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it expects a late influx of learners from the Eastern Cape at schools across the province.
Thousands of children are set to start their first day of the 2019 school year on Wednesday (9 January) morning.
Eight new schools, including three mobile schools, will be opening their doors to alleviate the pressure on existing places of learning in the province.
They’ve been set up in communities like Ocean View, Delft and Kraaifontein.
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond explains: “We do expect a late influx of learners from the Eastern Cape. Learners who had travelled there over the holiday period may return or they will be more learners that come into the system from the Eastern Cape and other provinces. We’re already seen about 6,000 from the Eastern Cape for Western Cape schools in 2019, which has been a bit of a strain and we’re expecting more.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Vadi confirms 620 people injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Msimanga 'raised safety concerns' before fatal Pretoria train crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.