WC ANC turns to Public Protector for answers on Clifton beach matter
The African National Congress in the Western Cape will ask the institution to probe the incident which saw private security guards ask beachgoers at Clifton Fourth to leave the area after sunset.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector may have to wade into the Clifton beach saga.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will ask the institution to probe the incident which saw private security guards ask beachgoers at Clifton 4th Beach to leave the area after sunset.
It sparked an outcry and a spate of protest.
LISTEN: City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen says they want answers.
“It is our understanding that areas comprising of Sea Point are paying PPA to do work for them that is enforcing a curfew on the beach and that is also getting vendors off the street, both of which are illegal. We want to know what is going on.”
VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
