Vadi confirms 620 people injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
Gauteng MEC of Transport Ishmael Vadi says of the 620 injured, at least three have been confirmed dead.
PRETORIA - The number of people injured during a train crash at the Wolmerton train station in Mountain View, Pretoria, has now doubled.
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has confirmed that 620 people have been injured and the number of fatalities remain at three.
Vadi has conveyed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. He says of the 620 injured, at least three have been confirmed dead.
The MEC says 11 people sustained serious injuries while over 600 had minor to moderate injuries.
#TrainCrash— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
[UPDATE] EMS acting chief Charles Mabaso says they are in constant contact with the hospitals that injured commuters have been transported to after the number of #Ptatraincrash injuries increased to over 600 people. KYM pic.twitter.com/6UfaWWdM8x
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says the cost estimates for the repairs stands at approximately R21 million.
The MEC says although investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accidents, he's conceded that the area where the crash occurred has been battling with cable theft and vandalism for some time.
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Msimanga 'raised safety concerns' before fatal Pretoria train crash
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Ramaphosa: Zuma and I get along just fine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.