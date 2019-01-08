Vadi confirms 620 people injured in deadly Pretoria train crash

Gauteng MEC of Transport Ishmael Vadi says of the 620 injured, at least three have been confirmed dead.

PRETORIA - The number of people injured during a train crash at the Wolmerton train station in Mountain View, Pretoria, has now doubled.

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi has confirmed that 620 people have been injured and the number of fatalities remain at three.

Vadi has conveyed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. He says of the 620 injured, at least three have been confirmed dead.

The MEC says 11 people sustained serious injuries while over 600 had minor to moderate injuries.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa says the cost estimates for the repairs stands at approximately R21 million.

The MEC says although investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accidents, he's conceded that the area where the crash occurred has been battling with cable theft and vandalism for some time.

