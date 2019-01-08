US military says it kills 6 militants in an air strike in Somalia
The US and Somali militaries have stepped up air strikes against al Shabaab Islamist fighters recently.
NAIROBI - The US military killed six Islamist militants in an air strike in Somalia on Sunday in the vicinity of Dheerow Sanle, in the Lower Shabelle region, it said.
“At this time we assess no civilians were injured or killed in this air strike,” the US military’s Africa Command said in a statement late on Monday.
“This air strike was conducted to diminish al-Shabaab’s freedom of movement and to increase pressure on the terrorist network in the area.”
Last month, the US military said it had killed 62 militants in six air attacks.
