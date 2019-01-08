Popular Topics
US military says it kills 6 militants in an air strike in Somalia

The US and Somali militaries have stepped up air strikes against al Shabaab Islamist fighters recently.

The Somalian flag. Picture: AFP
The Somalian flag. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

NAIROBI - The US military killed six Islamist militants in an air strike in Somalia on Sunday in the vicinity of Dheerow Sanle, in the Lower Shabelle region, it said.

“At this time we assess no civilians were injured or killed in this air strike,” the US military’s Africa Command said in a statement late on Monday.

“This air strike was conducted to diminish al-Shabaab’s freedom of movement and to increase pressure on the terrorist network in the area.”

The US and Somali militaries have stepped up air strikes against al Shabaab Islamist fighters recently.

Last month, the US military said it had killed 62 militants in six air attacks.

