Unisa to meet student leaders following protests

Students have made several demands including that the university supply National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded students with laptops and meal cards.

The entrance of the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
The entrance of the Unisa Sunnyside campus. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The University of South Africa (Unisa) will be meeting with student leaders on Tuesday morning following protests at campuses across the country.

Students have made several demands including that the university supply National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded students with laptops and meal cards.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says they have been looking at the demands.

“The demand that the university should accept any students who meet the minimum requirements, in other words, no student should be rejected if they meet the minimum requirement, irrespective of the cap that has been put by the department.”

At the same time, police are on high alert outside Unisa campuses this morning while university management prepares to meet with student leaders.

The meeting is aimed at resolving issues raised by student leaders during protests at Unisa's campuses.

Ramotshela says: “The laptop issue, for instance in our view, it was already resolved last year. We did engage with them together with NSFAS and there’s an agreement that the laptops are going to be provided as part of the package.

“But then there’s a new demand that says that they want bot the laptop and the textbook which was not part of the agreement that we reached last year.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

