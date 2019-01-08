Unisa student protest to continue ahead of meeting with management
SRC chairperson Sifundo Ndzube says its protest for more resources will continue.
CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa's (Unisa) student representative council (SRC) says it’ll meet with university management on Wednesday regarding its grievances.
However, SRC chairperson Sifundo Ndzube says its protest for more resources will continue.
He says the SRC is still waiting to hear whether national management is willing to adhere to their demands.
“If there’s no communication that comes to us confirming that the national SRC met management at a national level and [it] declared the demands of our people, then surely tomorrow we are embarking on the same exercise of today which is to shut down the institution.”
The Parow campus remains closed, as well as other campuses in regions across the country. Registration has been halted until further notice.
Unisa’s regional communications manager Francois Louw explains: “Registration is possible online, but unfortunately walk-in registrations are not possible. We are waiting to hear what the negotiations will produce, but we have no news yet.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
