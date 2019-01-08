Uncapped Matthew Montgomery to lead SA U19s on tour to India

Cricket South Africa announced that uncapped Matthew Montgomery will captain the SA under-19 side on their tour to India from 16 February to 12 March 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa on Monday announced that uncapped Matthew Montgomery will captain the SA under-19 side on their tour to India from 16 February to 12 March 2019.

The tour will include two four-day Youth Test matches and four Youth One-Day Internationals.

The announcement comes at the conclusion of the CSA Franchise Cubs Week in Stellenbosch which was won by the Montgomery-led Dolphins who only suffered their first defeat of the tournament to the Warriors on Monday. The all-rounder, who batted at number seven for his junior franchise team, returned the third-highest runs at the end of the competition behind Garnett Tarr (262) and Ruan Terblanche (341). He collected 256 runs in total, at an average of 64 and scored two half-centuries for his team, with a high score of 98.

Terblanche of the Cape Cobras and Nonelela Yikha from the Warriors were named Top Batsman and Top Bowler of the competition respectively. The former scored a century and three half-centuries in five matches on the way to his final tally, averaging 85.2 with a high score of 116 not-out. Yikha took 12 wickets in total, with an economy of 3.37 and best bowling figures of 4/33. Both were also named in the team that will depart for India next month.

Convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, is pleased with the squad that has been chosen and believes the panel have taken a major step in the right direction as they look ahead to the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup which will be hosted by South Africa.

“This is a very talented and well-balanced team and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do as a unit,” he said. “We have some exciting young players, like the new captain Montgomery, whom we believe will do well working with experienced campaigners such as Andile Mogakane, Gerald Coetzee and Kgaudise Molefe, who all have World Cup experience after participating in last year’s tournament in New Zealand.

“India is one of the toughest places for any team to tour and the conditions will test our players in ways that many of them have never experienced, but we are confident that we have selected the right team for the job.

“The vast majority of the players selected qualify to represent South Africa in the World Cup next year, so them getting as much game time as possible as we draw closer to the tournament is of vital importance while we still look at all of our selection options. On behalf of the selection panel, I wish coach Lawrence Mahatlane and the team all the best and we hope to see some good results come from the tour.”

South Africa under-19 squad

Matthew Montgomery (captain, Dolphins), Luke Beaufort (Warriors), Jonathan Bird (Cape Cobras), Achille Cloete (Cape Cobras), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Marco Jansen (bizhub Highveld Lions), Thamsanqa Khumalo (Dolphins), Bonga Makaka (Cape Cobras), Andile Mogakane (Dolphins), Kgaudise Molefe (bizhub Highveld Lions), Lifa Ntanzi (Dolphins), Bryce Parsons (bizhub Highveld Lions), Siya Plaatjie (Cape Cobras), Ruan Terblanche (Cape Cobras), Nonelela Yikha (Warriors).