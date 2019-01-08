Popular Topics
There'll be no repeat of rat incident, vows Diepkloof Food Lover's Market

Franchise owner Vijay Ramluckan told Eyewitness News that this was an isolated incident and management has stepped in to ensure there is no repeat.

A screengrab of a rat eating food on display at Food Lover's Market in Diepkloof. Picture: Facebook.com
A screengrab of a rat eating food on display at Food Lover's Market in Diepkloof. Picture: Facebook.com
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Food Lover's Market in Diepkloof, Soweto, says that plans are underway to prevent any more rodents from entering the store.

The grocery chain has come under fire after video footage emerged showing a rat eating food from a display.

Franchise owner Vijay Ramluckan told Eyewitness News that this was an isolated incident and management has stepped in to ensure there is no repeat.

“The rats have come into the store, coming from the adjacent field where a lot of rubbish is being stored. We are in the process of engaging with the centre manager and planning to approach the City of Joburg to try and eradicate that vacant piece of land behind the shopping mall of any rat infestation.”

A full inspection by Rentokil, the pest control company for Food Lover's Market revealed that the rat came from outside.

Thats how diepkloof food lovers serves its customers and the rats so comfortable and not scared of people as they are at home😳😳😳😳

Posted by Sipho Ndhlovu on Saturday, 5 January 2019

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

