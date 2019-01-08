Speeding, drunk driving among leading causes of road fatalities, says dept

JOHANNESBURG – With the festive season road death toll already standing at least 750, the Transport Department has listed the causes of fatal accidents in a bid to raise awareness around illegal driver behaviour.

It’s identified excessive speeding, drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving, along with unroadworthy vehicles, as the key reasons for the many crashes on South African roads over the past few weeks.

It says it plans to increase law enforcement operations and awareness campaigns to prevent further disregard for the law.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the department will also be working with places that sell alcohol.

“In the long-term, the minister will also be having an engagement with the minister of Trade and Industry to review the trading hours of taverns and restaurants where liquor is sold.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)