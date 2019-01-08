Safa awaits CAF announcement of 2019 Afcon host
South Africa and Egypt submitted bids after Cameroon were removed as hosts.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) will find out on Tuesday if it's successful in its bid to host the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this year.
South Africa and Egypt submitted bids after Cameroon were removed as hosts.
The decision was originally set to be revealed on Wednesday after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive meeting but this was rescheduled on Monday evening.
CAF has rescheduled its important executive meeting from Wednesday to Tuesday morning in Dakar, Senegal with the decision on who will host the Afcon 2019 right at the top of the agenda.
Following the decision to strip the hosting rights from Cameroon because of delays in infrastructure and security concerns, Egypt and South Africa bid to step in as late hosts for the showpiece event of African football.
This year's tournament will be unique because the competition has been expanded to 24 nations and has moved from the usual January slot to June.
While Safa has received no official guarantee from the South African government, Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has publicly stated her support for the bid.
The last time South Africa hosted the competition was in 2013 after stepping in when original the host Libya was embroiled in civil war.
Egypt last hosted the Afcon in 2006 - they’ve hosted on four occasions in total compared to South Africa’s two.
The respective bids have been assessed by an independent French company and CAF will announce the winner after its executive committee meeting on Tuesday morning.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Sport
-
Klopp defends changes as Wolves dump Liverpool out of FA Cup
-
Kolisi: 'Mandela would not have backed Springbok racial quotas'
-
Hosting Afcon 2019 aligns with Ramaphosa's call for investment, says Safa's Paul
-
Du Plessis shields Bavuma from Pietersen criticism
-
[TOONED IN] EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Gibson: Steyn’s next 100 wickets will be faster than last
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.