Safa awaits CAF announcement of 2019 Afcon host

CAPE TOWN - The South African Football Association (Safa) will find out on Tuesday if it's successful in its bid to host the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this year.

South Africa and Egypt submitted bids after Cameroon were removed as hosts.

The decision was originally set to be revealed on Wednesday after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive meeting but this was rescheduled on Monday evening.

CAF has rescheduled its important executive meeting from Wednesday to Tuesday morning in Dakar, Senegal with the decision on who will host the Afcon 2019 right at the top of the agenda.

Following the decision to strip the hosting rights from Cameroon because of delays in infrastructure and security concerns, Egypt and South Africa bid to step in as late hosts for the showpiece event of African football.

This year's tournament will be unique because the competition has been expanded to 24 nations and has moved from the usual January slot to June.

While Safa has received no official guarantee from the South African government, Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has publicly stated her support for the bid.

The last time South Africa hosted the competition was in 2013 after stepping in when original the host Libya was embroiled in civil war.

Egypt last hosted the Afcon in 2006 - they’ve hosted on four occasions in total compared to South Africa’s two.

The respective bids have been assessed by an independent French company and CAF will announce the winner after its executive committee meeting on Tuesday morning.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)