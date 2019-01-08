SA requests UNSC to postpone scheduled DR Congo meeting until Friday

The western member of the 15-nation UN powerhouse and human rights watchdog groups are urging South Africa to intervene with the Kinshasa government.

PRETORIA - At South Africa’s request, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has postponed its meeting scheduled for Tuesday on the Democratic Republic of Congo where interim results of elections expected last Sunday have been delayed.

The western member of the 15-nation UN powerhouse and human rights watchdog groups are urging South Africa to intervene with the Kinshasa government and ensure the results reflect the will of the Congolese people.

For now, the UNSC members are going with the South African call to give the electoral commission in Kinshasa time to do its work.

But the Western powers - Britain, France and the United States - expect this to be completed by the time the council meets at the end of the week.

And briefed by the Catholic Church and human rights groups that closely watched the elections and the counting, they’ll not tolerate any attempt by President Joseph Kabila’s government to manipulate the results.