SA requests UNSC to postpone scheduled DR Congo meeting until Friday
The western member of the 15-nation UN powerhouse and human rights watchdog groups are urging South Africa to intervene with the Kinshasa government.
PRETORIA - At South Africa’s request, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has postponed its meeting scheduled for Tuesday on the Democratic Republic of Congo where interim results of elections expected last Sunday have been delayed.
The western member of the 15-nation UN powerhouse and human rights watchdog groups are urging South Africa to intervene with the Kinshasa government and ensure the results reflect the will of the Congolese people.
For now, the UNSC members are going with the South African call to give the electoral commission in Kinshasa time to do its work.
But the Western powers - Britain, France and the United States - expect this to be completed by the time the council meets at the end of the week.
And briefed by the Catholic Church and human rights groups that closely watched the elections and the counting, they’ll not tolerate any attempt by President Joseph Kabila’s government to manipulate the results.
Popular in Africa
-
Manuel Chang’s arrest unlawful, argues lawyer
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks
-
Gunmen kill 10 civilians, children, in east DRC
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
AB Inbev brewing partner in Zimbabwe hikes beer prices by 25%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.