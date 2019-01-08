Rand slips in early trade
Similar falls were seen in other emerging market currencies like the Russian rouble and Turkish lira.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped early on Tuesday, as the dollar inched higher following a recent slump.
At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at R13.9550 versus the US currency, 0.5% weaker than its previous close.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major peers, was 0.15% stronger.
The rand enjoyed a strong start to 2019, helped by dovish comments by US Federal Reserve policymakers which have hurt the dollar.
It is still up more than 2.5% against the dollar this year despite Tuesday’s decline.
Government bonds were also weaker in early deals, with the yield on the 2026 bond up 4 basis points to 8.810%.
