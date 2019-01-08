Rand slips in early trade

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Rand slips in early trade

Similar falls were seen in other emerging market currencies like the Russian rouble and Turkish lira.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped early on Tuesday, as the dollar inched higher following a recent slump.

At 0640 GMT, the rand traded at R13.9550 versus the US currency, 0.5% weaker than its previous close.

Similar falls were seen in other emerging market currencies like the Russian rouble and Turkish lira.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major peers, was 0.15% stronger.

The rand enjoyed a strong start to 2019, helped by dovish comments by US Federal Reserve policymakers which have hurt the dollar.

It is still up more than 2.5% against the dollar this year despite Tuesday’s decline.

Government bonds were also weaker in early deals, with the yield on the 2026 bond up 4 basis points to 8.810%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA