Ramaphosa, Zuma unfazed by speculation over upcoming joint meeting
On Sunday, the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa confirmed that Ramaphosa would meet with for Zuma this week but stressed that the meeting was nothing unusual.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he and former President Jacob Zuma have been laughing at media reports asking when the two will be meeting and what will be discussed.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of the party's founding leader, Langalibalele Dube, just outside Durban.
#ANC107 Pres Ramaphosa now on podium. Starts by Greetibg Jacob Zuma, says people have been asking when is he meeting Zuma. “We were laughing at you guys for asking this” CM pic.twitter.com/mOzcwe22tI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
On Sunday, the African National Congress' (ANC) Zizi Kodwa confirmed that Ramaphosa would meet with Zuma this week but stressed that the meeting was nothing unusual.
Speculation over what will be discussed at the meeting has been rife, with some reports suggesting Zuma will be confronted over his “divisive ways”.
Ramaphosa addressed this issue. He also said he feels special being with Zuma at the wreath-laying ceremony.
“[Zuma] is still a leader in the broad ANC and he is still able to play a role of helping us to unite the ANC.”
The ANC leaders laid wreaths, while pastors prayed for peace. The spirits of ancestors were also called to help unite the governing party.
