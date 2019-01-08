Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption

President Ramaphosa has alluded to how crucial his appointment at the Nasrec conference was, not only for the ANC but for the country as well.

PORT SHEPSTONE – President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a broad swipe at former President Jacob Zuma’s governance of the state while reflecting on how the country has been rescued from a downward spiral.

Ramaphosa was addressing a community meeting in the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal after visiting several areas throughout the day.

The ruling party is in full election campaign mode with its top six leaders and NEC members spread across all eleven regions in the province.

On Tuesday morning Ramaphosa is expected to lay wreaths at the gravesite of one of the ANC’s founding father’s in Inanda as a part of the organisation's 107th anniversary which is being commemorated today.

“The past nine years, we started losing our way. And the last nine years, we lost our way, corruption started setting in.”

#January8 Ramaphosa says all those found guilty of corruption will be jailed. He says their focus now continue being about service delivery in communities. ZN pic.twitter.com/bg4w1YS416 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Ramaphosa speaks on the transformation of education system ,reflecting on Bantu education and the strides the ANC led government has made since 1994. #ANC107 pic.twitter.com/Pn9XRZl0Gi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Residents of all racial groups are singing “Phakama Ramaphosa” here at the Marburg Secondary School. The hall is packed beyond capacity. Residents have shared their various concerns with the president. ZN pic.twitter.com/cIMCrc3BGp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

President Ramaphosa has alluded to how crucial his appointment at the Nasrec conference was, not only for the ANC but for the country as well.

“After nine years of drifts, we got another chance to put our country on a much better footing, to change this country to where it belongs because this country doesn’t belong at the bottom.”

A recurring theme during Ramaphosa’s speeches on Monday underpinned the uniting of all South Africans irrespective of race, gender, class or age to rebuild the country again.

Demographics have become a central point for the ANC in the run-up to the official election campaign season.

Residents of all racial groupings filled the Marburg Secondary School hall beyond capacity with discussions around white privilege, land, education and job creation being some of the main discussions.

