Ramaphosa: Zuma and I get along just fine

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit out at critics who say he and Jacob Zuma are at odds with each other, saying he gets along "just fine" with the former president.

Ramaphosa was addressing supporters in Inanda outside Durban as the party celebrated turning 107 on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma are here to lay wreaths at grave site of founding #ANC107 leader Langalibalele Dube. pic.twitter.com/ZMCMnPr0bt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa will meet with the former president and confront him about a number of issues, including his latest views on Twitter about land reform, the state capture commission and his divisive ways.

Speaking in Zulu, Ramaphosa made it clear it’s not true that he wants to meet with Zuma to shout at him, saying there is no reason for that.

“I don’t know where they get that from because there’s no shouting at each other between myself and Zuma.”

He also says he has previously worked well with the former president as his deputy and as secretary-general of the African National Congress when Zuma was deputy.

He says they get along just fine. Zuma also tweeted about the Sunday Times article on Monday, saying the paper keeps lying about him.

You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed pic.twitter.com/GFia38g1Lo — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 7, 2019

