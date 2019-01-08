Ramaphosa & Zuma join hands to unite ANC ahead of 2019 elections
When Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor were introduced it was clear that ANC members in Durban wanted to prove that Jacob Zuma still enjoys their love and support.
INANDA - The African National Congress (ANC) president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has delivered the party’s message on its 107th birthday, listing the ANC’s successes and telling supporters that he and former President Jacob Zuma are working towards uniting the party.
Ramaphosa addressed ANC members in Inanda outside Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s event comes as the party prepares for its birthday celebration and manifesto lunch on Saturday.
He also told supporters it’s not true that he and Zuma don’t get along.
#ANC107 cake Cutting pic.twitter.com/jzGkX5lme7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
“Comrade president of the African National Congress, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, former president of the ANC, comrade Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma....”
When Ramaphosa finally took to the stage, the president told supporters the ANC has a good story to tell as he listed the party’s successes over the past 25 years.
“Nine out of 10 South Africans today have clean running water. Over 4.3 million housing units have been made available and about 17.5 million people receive social grants.”
He told the gathering that Zuma is helping him spread unity in the ANC ahead of elections.
#ANC107 Ramaphosa will address birthday celebration rally here in Inanda. Zuma has joined him. Zuma received a rousing welcome when he was introduced. Zandile Gumede in stage now “Pres Ramaphosa you are here with Zuma to show unity, to show you hold a former leader in hand” pic.twitter.com/Vthkoecofx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019
HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANC!— #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019
ANC Leadership take part in a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of the ANC’s 107th Birthday in Inanda, Durban#PeoplesManifesto #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/bP6IhxQD8M
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
