Police yet to make arrests in murder of elderly Ottery couple

The bodies of the man and woman, who are both in their 80s, were discovered in their home on Sunday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN – Arrests have yet to be made in connection with the murders of two people in Ottery.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: "The circumstances surrounding an incident where the bodies of an elderly couple were found in the house Sandown Road in Ottery on 6 January at about 4:58 pm is under an investigation."

