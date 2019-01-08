PE woman to appear in court over kidnapping of boy (3)
It is alleged that the boy was kidnapped while out at the beach with his grandmother last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth woman will make her first appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a three-year-old boy.
The suspect was arrested in a shack in Victoria Park Drive on Sunday morning.
It is alleged that the boy was kidnapped while out at the beach with his grandmother last week.
Three-year-old Nefrin Roberts has since been reunited with his mother.
Police say the child has undergone a medical examination, and apart from being malnourished, the little boy was unharmed.
The suspect was arrested over the weekend. Officers had after receiving several tip-offs
The alleged kidnapper has told police that she took the three-year-old child with her to a shop, apparently after meeting his grandmother at the beach. She claims when she returned from the shop, the grandmother was nowhere to be found, so she took the child with her and didn't alert authorities.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
EFF's Student Command calls for scrapping of NSFAS
-
EFF Student Command warns of 'anarchy' over registration fees
-
[CARTOON] A Case of Inequality
-
Missing Irishman found alive in Edenvale
-
Speeding, drunk driving among leading causes of road fatalities, says dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.