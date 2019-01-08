PE woman to appear in court over kidnapping of boy (3)

It is alleged that the boy was kidnapped while out at the beach with his grandmother last week.

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth woman will make her first appearance in court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of a three-year-old boy.

The suspect was arrested in a shack in Victoria Park Drive on Sunday morning.

Three-year-old Nefrin Roberts has since been reunited with his mother.

Police say the child has undergone a medical examination, and apart from being malnourished, the little boy was unharmed.

The suspect was arrested over the weekend. Officers had after receiving several tip-offs

The alleged kidnapper has told police that she took the three-year-old child with her to a shop, apparently after meeting his grandmother at the beach. She claims when she returned from the shop, the grandmother was nowhere to be found, so she took the child with her and didn't alert authorities.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)