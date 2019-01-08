Fatalities as two passenger trains collide in Pretoria

It is unclear how many injuries have been recorded but EMS says that some patients are being treated on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A number of fatalities have been recorded and at least 800 people injured following a train crash in Mountainview, northwest of Pretoria.

Tshwane emergency services are on the scene and treating some of the patients.

It is understood that two locomotives collided on Tuesday morning.

EMS acting chief Charles Mabaso says officials have also recorded some fatalities.