Overstrand beekeeper loses facility to ongoing fire

Fynbos Enterprises founder Sunra Mostert makes pure, locally scented honey and candles and toiletries made using beeswax and raw honey.

CAPE TOWN - An Overstrand beekeeper says half of her business has been destroyed in a devastating fire that’s been raging in the region over the past eight days.

She says her beehives in Pringle Bay have been totally destroyed but thankfully those in Betty's Bay have not been harmed.

“Everything just happened so fast [and] the wind was super strong. Before you could even think it is there, and it’s gone. We all got SMSes that we have to be ready evacuate [but] luckily I didn’t have to.”

Mostert says a tragedy of this magnitude teaches people valuable lessons.

“The good thing I think that comes from this is basically two things. The one is to do a stock take of what is really important in life. Secondly, to realise that the things that are really important are actually very little….”

Fire crews are still working around the clock to douse the blaze.

It’s being speculated the fire - which has moved from Betty’s Bay, Pringle Bay and Kleinmond to the Kogel Bay area - was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.

A Pringle Bay woman lost her life in the fire and at least two other people were injured.

THREE MUNICIPALITIES AFFECTED BY FIRE

Firefighters remain concerned about two fire lines in Overstrand as they pose significant risks if the wind changes.

It's been eight days since the fire erupted.

The alleged Firestarter Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrate Court on Monday.

It’s alleged he illegally fired a flare during New Year's celebrations in Betty’s Bay.

The Overberg District Municipality's Reinardt Geldenhuys said: “Overall, the fire is spanning three local authorities, including Overstrand and the City of Cape Town. We’re working in a combined effort and looking at the fire in its totality. We’ve got 80% containment on this fire which is a lot better than we were three or four days ago.”

