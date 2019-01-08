Nzimande outraged, wants answers after train crash in Pretoria

This comes after two trains collided at the Mountain View train station on Tuesday morning.

PRETORIA - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of a train crash in Tshwane that has claimed the lives of three people and left more than 600 people injured.

Earlier, Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi suggested that cable theft may be the reason behind the crash.

Nzimande says even with infrastructure upgrades, the challenges are ongoing.

“In fact, I am personally outraged. I’d like to put it that way. We can’t have a repeat of the same problem every time and we are saying as government we have to bring this to an end.

“Firstly, management of Prasa is to account to us as to how come we are spending so much money on security yet we continue having this cable theft.”

Train services between Mabopane and Pretoria will remain suspended until further notice.

