Nzimande outraged, wants answers after train crash in Pretoria
This comes after two trains collided at the Mountain View train station on Tuesday morning.
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says an investigation is underway to determine the cause of a train crash in Tshwane that has claimed the lives of three people and left more than 600 people injured.
This comes after two trains collided at the Mountain View train station on Tuesday morning.
Earlier, Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi suggested that cable theft may be the reason behind the crash.
WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash
Nzimande says even with infrastructure upgrades, the challenges are ongoing.
“In fact, I am personally outraged. I’d like to put it that way. We can’t have a repeat of the same problem every time and we are saying as government we have to bring this to an end.
“Firstly, management of Prasa is to account to us as to how come we are spending so much money on security yet we continue having this cable theft.”
Train services between Mabopane and Pretoria will remain suspended until further notice.
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa & Zuma join hands to unite ANC ahead of 2019 elections
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Vadi confirms 620 people injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.