North Korea's Kim arrives at Beijing train station: Yonhap

Kim Jong Un arrived at Beijing train station Tuesday on a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

This photo released on 8 May 2018 by China's Xinhua News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning province. Picture: AFP.
This photo released on 8 May 2018 by China's Xinhua News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning province. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Beijing train station Tuesday on a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

It carried a picture of Kim's distinctive dark green train, emblazoned with a yellow stripe, entering the station at 10:55 am local time (0255 GMT).

