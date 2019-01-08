North Korea's Kim arrives at Beijing train station: Yonhap

Kim Jong Un arrived at Beijing train station Tuesday on a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived at Beijing train station Tuesday on a visit to China to meet President Xi Jinping, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

It carried a picture of Kim's distinctive dark green train, emblazoned with a yellow stripe, entering the station at 10:55 am local time (0255 GMT).