Msimanga 'raised safety concerns' before fatal Pretoria train crash

PRETORIA - Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga says they have raised safety concerns with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in the past around their Metrorail trains in Pretoria.

Msimanga was speaking to the media after a train crash in the North West of Pretoria.

Three people died and over 300 others were injured during the collision at the Mountain View station.

"The line between Mabopane and Pretoria has had a number of accidents. It's something that should be a concern and looked at as a matter of urgency."

Msimanga says the metro will be meeting with Prasa soon to get answers surrounding safety issues.

The mayor says Metrorail trains have had signal problems and not much has been done to fix that. Prasa says investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng says buses will be provided for commuters with valid train tickets.

The train line between Mabopane station and Pretoria station will remain closed till further notice.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi has given condolences to the families of the three commuters who lost their lives when two Metrorail trains collided at the in Pretoria this morning.

A sad day in @CityTshwane

We send our condolences to the families of those who passed on and we wish all those injured a speedy recovery

