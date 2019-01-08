Mobara, Motshwari out for Pirates clash with Chippa

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that duo Abbubaker Mobara and Ben Motshwari will miss the Absa Premiership clash with Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

Defender Mobara picked up a knock during the 2-2 draw against Highlands Park at the weekend and will only miss a week’s action while midfielder Motshwari is still out of action with a knee injury that has plagued him this season.

Second-placed Pirates need to put pressure on league front-runners Bidvest Wits after they dropped valuable points in that draw away to Highlands Park.

Three points for the Buccaneers on Tuesday night will take them to 31 points and just two points adrift of Wits who have a crunch match against Kaizer Chiefs at home on Wednesday night.