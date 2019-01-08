Missing Irishman found alive in Edenvale
It’s understood 66-year-old Stanley Currie touched down in the country to meet a woman he had been talking to online.
JOHANNESBURG – An Irishman who was reported missing after flying into South Africa over the weekend has been found.
It’s understood 66-year-old Stanley Currie touched down in the country to meet a woman he had been talking to online.
Police say he was found unharmed in a house in Edenvale but it’s unclear whether he was held against his will.
Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “As a precautionary measure, we had to have him assessed medically, so we’re just waiting for those results from the medical assessment. His family has been informed that he has been found.
“At this stage, we have not been able to properly interview him to establish exactly what happened for the period that he had been reported missing.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
EFF's Student Command calls for scrapping of NSFAS
-
EFF Student Command warns of 'anarchy' over registration fees
-
[CARTOON] A Case of Inequality
-
Speeding, drunk driving among leading causes of road fatalities, says dept
-
Zuma’s address to KZN ANC supporters postponed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.