Missing Irishman found alive in Edenvale

It’s understood 66-year-old Stanley Currie touched down in the country to meet a woman he had been talking to online.

JOHANNESBURG – An Irishman who was reported missing after flying into South Africa over the weekend has been found.

It’s understood 66-year-old Stanley Currie touched down in the country to meet a woman he had been talking to online.

Police say he was found unharmed in a house in Edenvale but it’s unclear whether he was held against his will.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo says: “As a precautionary measure, we had to have him assessed medically, so we’re just waiting for those results from the medical assessment. His family has been informed that he has been found.

“At this stage, we have not been able to properly interview him to establish exactly what happened for the period that he had been reported missing.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)