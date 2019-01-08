Man allegedly responsible for deadly Overstrand blaze to remain behind bars

Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.

OVERSTRAND - The man who may have caused the fire raging across the Overstrand will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The deadly fire has moved from Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay and Kleinmond to the Kogel Bay area.

It was believed to have been caused by a flare shot off on New Year’s Eve. One Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation last week.

Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.

He is expected back in court on 14 January where two more charges could be brought against him.

Meanwhile, firefighters will remain in the Kogel Bay and Overstrand area. Cape Town fire crews have joined the operation.

A Working on Fire chopper is still in the area (this is in Betty’s Bay - where the R44 towards Kogelbaai has been closed). MM pic.twitter.com/R3S1Ur0Gts — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

One can barely see the mountains in the Kogelsbaai Nature Reserve. A chopper is water moving the area. MM pic.twitter.com/4VR5rerZw1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “There have been no further fatalities and no further damage to property. However, a proper full assessment will be done once the fire has been completely distinguished.”

On Monday, two choppers were waterbombing the mountain slopes of the Kogel Bay Nature Reserve where the fire is high up and virtually inaccessible to firefighters on foot.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)