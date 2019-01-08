Popular Topics
Man allegedly responsible for deadly Overstrand blaze to remain behind bars

Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.

FILE: Working on Fire members battle the Overstrand blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
FILE: Working on Fire members battle the Overstrand blaze in the Western Cape. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
32 minutes ago

OVERSTRAND - The man who may have caused the fire raging across the Overstrand will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

The deadly fire has moved from Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay and Kleinmond to the Kogel Bay area.

It was believed to have been caused by a flare shot off on New Year’s Eve. One Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation last week.

Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.

He is expected back in court on 14 January where two more charges could be brought against him.

Meanwhile, firefighters will remain in the Kogel Bay and Overstrand area. Cape Town fire crews have joined the operation.

Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “There have been no further fatalities and no further damage to property. However, a proper full assessment will be done once the fire has been completely distinguished.”

On Monday, two choppers were waterbombing the mountain slopes of the Kogel Bay Nature Reserve where the fire is high up and virtually inaccessible to firefighters on foot.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

