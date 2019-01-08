Man allegedly responsible for deadly Overstrand blaze to remain behind bars
Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.
OVERSTRAND - The man who may have caused the fire raging across the Overstrand will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.
The deadly fire has moved from Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay and Kleinmond to the Kogel Bay area.
It was believed to have been caused by a flare shot off on New Year’s Eve. One Pringle Bay woman died from smoke inhalation last week.
Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday on a count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act.
He is expected back in court on 14 January where two more charges could be brought against him.
Meanwhile, firefighters will remain in the Kogel Bay and Overstrand area. Cape Town fire crews have joined the operation.
A Working on Fire chopper is still in the area (this is in Betty’s Bay - where the R44 towards Kogelbaai has been closed). MM pic.twitter.com/R3S1Ur0Gts— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
One can barely see the mountains in the Kogelsbaai Nature Reserve. A chopper is water moving the area. MM pic.twitter.com/4VR5rerZw1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
Fire and Rescue Services' Theo Layne said: “There have been no further fatalities and no further damage to property. However, a proper full assessment will be done once the fire has been completely distinguished.”
On Monday, two choppers were waterbombing the mountain slopes of the Kogel Bay Nature Reserve where the fire is high up and virtually inaccessible to firefighters on foot.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
EFF Student Command warns of 'anarchy' over registration fees
-
[CARTOON] A Case of Inequality
-
Zuma’s address to KZN ANC supporters postponed
-
Woman shot, wounded during armed robbery in Somerset West
-
WC dam levels significantly improving, but Beaufort West remains concern
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.