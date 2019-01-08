Popular Topics
[LISTEN] #SurvivingRKelly: 'If you have money, that will overpower justice'

| In Surviving R Kelly, a number of young women, some of whom were underage at the time of the alleged offences, detail their experiences with the self-titled 'Pied Piper of R&B'.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actress and abuse survivor Rosie Motene has spoken out about a shocking docuseries exploring allegations of historical sex abuse by US singer R Kelly.

In Surviving R Kelly, a number of young women, some of whom were underage at the time of the alleged offences, detail their experiences with the self-titled 'Pied Piper of R&B'.

"This story is a reflection of our reality. If you have money, that will overpower justice. If you have connections, that will overpower justice. If you are a black girl, nobody's really going to listen to you."

"People say, well everybody knew this was going on, but nobody did anything about it because they were scared of him."

In 2018, R Kelly confessed in a song to sleeping with young girls and revealed that he had been raped as a child.

Listen to the audio above for more.

