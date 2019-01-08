Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Private security becoming private armies, says policing expert

| Policing expert Eldred De Klerk says those who have money can pay for the illusion of security.

CAPE TOWN - Private security has recently come under fire as being accused of being private armies for middle-class suburbs.

Last month, private security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) was accused of acting with impunity when they instructed beachgoers (who were predominantly black) to leave a beach in Clifton, although they had no legal authority to remove people from public property.

Policing expert Eldred De Klerk says those who have money can pay for the illusion of security.

“… And you set up a class distinction between those who have and those who don’t, those who can pay and those who can’t pay. The bigger picture though is the fact that private security in collusion with, unfortunately, those with the means… are usurping the monopoly of state power over force and actually starting to aggregate it to private security and private security company and that is particularly dangerous.”

What this ultimately means is that, while the South African Police Service has to respond to the country’s Constitution, private security responds to the mandate of those who hire them.

Listen to the audio above for more.

