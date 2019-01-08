[LISTEN] Class of 2031: How organisation, leadership impacts a child's schooling

Radio 702 | Professor Jonathan Jansen says whether a school is organised or not before the start of the school year gives a very good indication of how the academic year is going to look like.

JOHANNESBURG – With Just a day left before schools open, some academics say the two days ahead of the official commencement of the academic year for primary and high schools gives the best possible indicators of what pupils will look like in 2031 and how prepared they are going to be for the real world.

Speaking to Radio702’s Bruce Whitfield, Jonathan Jansen - a distinguished professor in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University - says whether a school is organised or not before the start of the school year gives a very good indication of how the academic year is going to look like.

"All of these things are connected; if a school with strong managerial leadership from the outset, it has a very strong correlation with the kind of results you get at the end of the year. It’s not simply being organised but making sure that the school is geared to advance learning in the way it organises itself.”

