Lindsay Lohan says her private life is off limits on reality show

LONDON - Lindsay Lohan says her private life does not feature in her new reality TV show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club as the focus is on her being a boss as she expands her nightlife business to Mykonos.

The 32-year-old actress is the star of the MTV reality series which focuses on the Hollywood actress' Lohan Beach House Mykonos business which she opened on the Cyclades Islands following the success of her Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

Although you get to see Lohan be a boss she insists that other aspects of her life will not be seen on screen.

In an interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, she said: "I'm going to make something very clear. It's not about my personal life at all. It's about me running the beach and the VIP hosts ... You do see me cooking at home. But it's just me, being a boss."

The Mean Girls actress also revealed that she is currently single and not looking for love because her latest venture is keeping her busy and urging her to focus on herself.

She said: "I don't have anyone. I don't have time right now. I'm not going to go searching. I'm happy just being with me."

Lohan previously stated that her notorious party days are behind her as she is now fully focused on being healthy and running a successful business.

She told Good Morning America: "I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day [beach] club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here. I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any [partying].

"People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I am who I am. I'm a good person. I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy."

