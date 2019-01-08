JHB parents do last minute shopping for uniforms, stationery
Some parents were forced to leave it to the last minute as their children were placed at schools later than expected.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents are queueing outside uniform and stationery shops to buy school items for their children ahead of the reopening of schools on Wednesday.
Queues are extending outside some shops in different parts of Johannesburg, as parents rush to buy uniforms at the last minute.
Children can be seen trying on school jerseys, blazers and shirts with their parents as shop assistants rush to get different sizes for the learners.
This parent says the schools only want branded stationery: “As far as stationary is concerned, all are brand names. Nothing is supplied by the school. You must buy every book, textbook and every single equipment. Yet parents must still pay for school fees as well.”
He says he does it for the best interest of his children: “We don’t have a choice as parents because we want our children to go to school. We want them to have an education. So, what do we do? We’re at a position where we have to pay.”
LISTEN: How school uniform suppliers should be charging you
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
