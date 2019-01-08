Iran behind two assassinations in the Netherlands - Dutch minister

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Iran behind two assassinations in the Netherlands - Dutch minister

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says the Dutch secret service 'has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations' of the two nationals.

FILE: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok addresses a press conference in The Hague on 25 May 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok addresses a press conference in The Hague on 25 May 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

THE HAGUE - Iran was likely behind the murders of two Dutch citizens believed to be dissidents against the regime in Tehran, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Tuesday.

The Dutch secret service "has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in Almere 2015 and in The Hague in 2017," Blok said in a letter to parliament.

"These individuals were opponents of the Iranian regime," he said.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA