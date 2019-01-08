Iran behind two assassinations in the Netherlands - Dutch minister

GDE closes Tshwane office after parents ‘threaten staff’ over placement
Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says the Dutch secret service 'has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations' of the two nationals.
THE HAGUE - Iran was likely behind the murders of two Dutch citizens believed to be dissidents against the regime in Tehran, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said Tuesday.
The Dutch secret service "has strong indications that Iran was involved in the assassinations of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in Almere 2015 and in The Hague in 2017," Blok said in a letter to parliament.
"These individuals were opponents of the Iranian regime," he said.
