Hawks working with Brazil, Singapore & India after major cocaine bust

It is alleged the vessel had travelled from Brazil, and was stopping in South Africa and Singapore before heading to India.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are working with its counterparts in Brazil, Singapore and India to find out who is responsible for the drugs seized in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Cocaine valued at about R720 million was found hidden in a ship at the Port of Ngqura at about 2pm on Monday.

It is alleged the vessel had travelled from Brazil, and was stopping in South Africa and Singapore before heading to India.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they received a tip-off on 27 December, and that they're working with the Interpol. “We’re talking about uncut, crack cocaine worth about R700 million. The investigations are continuing, and no one has been arrested. We’re working with our counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil, as we try to ascertain the cartel that’s involved.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)