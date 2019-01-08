Hawks working with Brazil, Singapore & India after major cocaine bust
It is alleged the vessel had travelled from Brazil, and was stopping in South Africa and Singapore before heading to India.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are working with its counterparts in Brazil, Singapore and India to find out who is responsible for the drugs seized in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Cocaine valued at about R720 million was found hidden in a ship at the Port of Ngqura at about 2pm on Monday.
It is alleged the vessel had travelled from Brazil, and was stopping in South Africa and Singapore before heading to India.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they received a tip-off on 27 December, and that they're working with the Interpol. “We’re talking about uncut, crack cocaine worth about R700 million. The investigations are continuing, and no one has been arrested. We’re working with our counterparts in India, Singapore and Brazil, as we try to ascertain the cartel that’s involved.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Msimanga 'raised safety concerns' before fatal Pretoria train crash
-
Pretoria train crash death toll rises to 3
-
Hawks seize cocaine worth R700m in PE
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.