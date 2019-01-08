Hawks seize cocaine worth R700m in PE
The Hawks seized cocaine, hidden in a ship, valued at more than R700 million at the Port of Ngqura on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have made a multi-million rand drug bust in Port Elizabeth.
The unit has seized cocaine, hidden in a ship, valued at more than R700 million at the Port of Ngqura on Monday afternoon.
The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We received information of a vessel that was going passing by South Africa’s shores and it was going to be docking in PE. There was information that there was going to be drugs that were concealed in the vessel and of course, yesterday we had an operation where we managed to seize that container.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Fatalities as two passenger trains collide in Pretoria
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Missing Irishman found alive in Edenvale
-
EFF's Student Command calls for scrapping of NSFAS
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.