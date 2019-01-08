Hawks seize cocaine worth R700m in PE

The Hawks seized cocaine, hidden in a ship, valued at more than R700 million at the Port of Ngqura on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have made a multi-million rand drug bust in Port Elizabeth.

The unit has seized cocaine, hidden in a ship, valued at more than R700 million at the Port of Ngqura on Monday afternoon.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We received information of a vessel that was going passing by South Africa’s shores and it was going to be docking in PE. There was information that there was going to be drugs that were concealed in the vessel and of course, yesterday we had an operation where we managed to seize that container.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)