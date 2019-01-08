Popular Topics
Gauteng Education Dept concerned by late registration rush

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that pupils who don’t start school tomorrow will be placed over the next week.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on 1 November 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on 1 November 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department is warning that it is almost impossible to place pupils who are registering for the first time on Tuesday in schools.

The department is giving an update on its readiness for the start of the school year on Wednesday.

It says the number of late registrations is concerning.

The Gauteng Education Department says that scores of parents who are registering for the first time today expect their children to be placed in schools tomorrow.

It says more than 300,000 online registrations were submitted on time, with approximately 266,000 pupils being placed in classrooms.

Sixteen thousand pupils have been put on a reserve list because their guardians could not be contacted

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi: "If you come to the department for the first time today and expect your child to sit at a desk and to be taught by a teacher tomorrow, it is practically impossible."

Lesufi says that pupils who don’t start school tomorrow will be placed over the next week.

Timeline

