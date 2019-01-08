Gauteng Education Dept concerned by late registration rush

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that pupils who don’t start school tomorrow will be placed over the next week.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department is warning that it is almost impossible to place pupils who are registering for the first time on Tuesday in schools.

The department is giving an update on its readiness for the start of the school year on Wednesday.

It says the number of late registrations is concerning.

#GautengEducation Lesufi: We will be meeting with learners that failed matric. AJ pic.twitter.com/kDnGii1Rgq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools. #GautengEducation AJ pic.twitter.com/oa47JTZwPo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

The Gauteng Education Department says that scores of parents who are registering for the first time today expect their children to be placed in schools tomorrow.

It says more than 300,000 online registrations were submitted on time, with approximately 266,000 pupils being placed in classrooms.

Sixteen thousand pupils have been put on a reserve list because their guardians could not be contacted

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi: "If you come to the department for the first time today and expect your child to sit at a desk and to be taught by a teacher tomorrow, it is practically impossible."

Lesufi says that pupils who don’t start school tomorrow will be placed over the next week.