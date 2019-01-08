Funeral service for 4 Mpumalanga kids to be held today

Zinhle Maditla has been charged with the murders of her children aged between 11-months- and eight-years-old last month.

JOHANNESBURG – A funeral will be held in Emalahleni on Tuesday morning for four children who were killed allegedly by their 24-year-old mother.

She handed herself over to police and led them to her rented room in Klarinet where the bodies were found.

Maditla made her first appearance in the local magistrate’s court on Monday where the case was postponed to next week.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi says: “We’re told that the funeral of the four children is going to take place at the Witbank Civil Centre or Emalahleni Civil Centre and then from there it will move to the cemetery.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)