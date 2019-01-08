Former Bok lock Lewies joins Lions

Former Sharks and Springbok lock Stephan Lewies has joined the Emirates Lions ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby season.

The 26-year-old Lewies represented the Sharks 63 times in Super Rugby before signing with Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby, while he has also appeared in a single Test for the Springboks in 2014.

Lewies started training with the three-time Super Rugby finalists this week and is a welcomed replacement for the departed Franco Mostert, who joined up with former Lions coach Johan Ackermann at English club Gloucester in December last year.

The Lions will start their 2019 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Argentina on 16 February.