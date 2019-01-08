Flights resume at Heathrow following drone sighting - airport
London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub in terms of passenger numbers, said it has suspended all departing flights on Tuesday following a drone sighting.
LONDON - Flights have resumed at Heathrow Airport following a drone sighting.
London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub in terms of passenger numbers, said it has suspended all departing flights on Tuesday following a drone sighting.
The incident comes just over two weeks after drone sightings at Gatwick, Britain's second biggest hub, caused travel misery for tens of thousands of people after flights were suspended over three days.
Gatwick has since said it has invested in anti-drone technology, while Heathrow said that it would do so.
In response to the chaos at Gatwick, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Monday told parliament that drone exclusion zones around British airports were being extended and operators will have to register.
Police will also be allowed to fine users up to £100 for failing to comply when instructed to land a drone, or not showing registration to operate a drone.
Grayling said the disruption at Gatwick between 19-21 December was "deliberate, irresponsible and calculated, as well as illegal".
The exclusion zone around airports is currently one kilometre (half a mile) and this will be extended to five kilometres.
From 30 November this year, operators of drones weighing between 250g and 20kg will also have to register and take an online pilot competency test.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Man caught on security video licking doorbell
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
18 major news events from 2018
-
Saudi woman has left Bangkok airport 'under care of' UN agency -Thai official
-
Chemical watchdog OPCW deploys team to probe Syria ‘gas attack’
-
[WATCH] Woman wrestles snake off puppy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.