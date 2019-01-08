Flights resume at Heathrow following drone sighting - airport

London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest hub in terms of passenger numbers, said it has suspended all departing flights on Tuesday following a drone sighting.

LONDON - Flights have resumed at Heathrow Airport following a drone sighting.

The incident comes just over two weeks after drone sightings at Gatwick, Britain's second biggest hub, caused travel misery for tens of thousands of people after flights were suspended over three days.

Gatwick has since said it has invested in anti-drone technology, while Heathrow said that it would do so.

In response to the chaos at Gatwick, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Monday told parliament that drone exclusion zones around British airports were being extended and operators will have to register.

Police will also be allowed to fine users up to £100 for failing to comply when instructed to land a drone, or not showing registration to operate a drone.

Grayling said the disruption at Gatwick between 19-21 December was "deliberate, irresponsible and calculated, as well as illegal".

The exclusion zone around airports is currently one kilometre (half a mile) and this will be extended to five kilometres.

From 30 November this year, operators of drones weighing between 250g and 20kg will also have to register and take an online pilot competency test.