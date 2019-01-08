Ex-French boxer surrenders after clash with Paris riot police
Christophe Dettinger handed himself to police and was immediately detained.
LONDON - A former professional boxer from France who was filmed punching a police officer in Paris during protests against the government has been detained by police.
In footage uploaded on to the internet and viewed millions of times, the 37-year-old is seen taking part in the weekend marches and turning violent as he comes up against a police line blocking the route.
Christophe Dettinger handed himself to police and was immediately detained.
Two-time French light-heavyweight champion Christophe Dettinger says he was defending himself from riot police after being filmed punching a gendarme during Paris protests.— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2019
For more from around the world, visit: https://t.co/y9aVBRsMHX pic.twitter.com/2Sm7OWHqFN
The former heavyweight boxer had been sought by the authorities after video emerged of him hitting a police officer while other protestors aim kicks at the policeman.
In response, Dettinger said he had become angry after he, his wife and a friend had been teargassed, though he said he had acted wrongly.
For the last seven weekends parts of France have been brought to a standstill by the protests and now the government has announced plans to punish those who hold unsanctioned marches.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] Man caught on security video licking doorbell
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
18 major news events from 2018
-
Fur-midable: Singapore foils cat-in-trousers smuggling bid
-
UK says will fight 'inconvenient' plot to hobble no-deal Brexit
-
Saudi woman has left Bangkok airport 'under care of' UN agency -Thai official
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.