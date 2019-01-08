Ex-French boxer surrenders after clash with Paris riot police

Christophe Dettinger handed himself to police and was immediately detained.

LONDON - A former professional boxer from France who was filmed punching a police officer in Paris during protests against the government has been detained by police.

In footage uploaded on to the internet and viewed millions of times, the 37-year-old is seen taking part in the weekend marches and turning violent as he comes up against a police line blocking the route.

Two-time French light-heavyweight champion Christophe Dettinger says he was defending himself from riot police after being filmed punching a gendarme during Paris protests.



The former heavyweight boxer had been sought by the authorities after video emerged of him hitting a police officer while other protestors aim kicks at the policeman.

In response, Dettinger said he had become angry after he, his wife and a friend had been teargassed, though he said he had acted wrongly.

For the last seven weekends parts of France have been brought to a standstill by the protests and now the government has announced plans to punish those who hold unsanctioned marches.