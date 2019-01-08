Employers could face fines over national minimum wage - Payroll Authors Group
The current minimum wage rate of R20 per hour came into effect on 1 January.
JOHANNESBURG - The Payroll Authors Group of South Africa has warned its members against non-compliance in applying the national minimum wage.
The current minimum wage rate of R20 per hour came into effect on 1 January.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last year, aimed at improving the lives of over six million workers, mainly farmworkers and domestic workers who earned less than R20 an hour.
But it has been met with resistance with some business owners claiming they cannot afford to pay the rate.
Chairperson of the Payroll Authors Group Rob Cooper says those who fail to comply will be sanctioned.
“There are fines in legislation. They can be applied retrospectively from the time they didn’t apply. It can be very painful and expensive if you don’t get onboard.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa & Zuma join hands to unite ANC ahead of 2019 elections
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Vadi confirms 620 people injured in deadly Pretoria train crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.