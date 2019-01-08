Employers could face fines over national minimum wage - Payroll Authors Group

The current minimum wage rate of R20 per hour came into effect on 1 January.

JOHANNESBURG - The Payroll Authors Group of South Africa has warned its members against non-compliance in applying the national minimum wage.

The current minimum wage rate of R20 per hour came into effect on 1 January.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the bill into law last year, aimed at improving the lives of over six million workers, mainly farmworkers and domestic workers who earned less than R20 an hour.

But it has been met with resistance with some business owners claiming they cannot afford to pay the rate.

Chairperson of the Payroll Authors Group Rob Cooper says those who fail to comply will be sanctioned.

“There are fines in legislation. They can be applied retrospectively from the time they didn’t apply. It can be very painful and expensive if you don’t get onboard.”

